The Pirates traded Nadal to the Royals on Friday in exchange for Edward Olivares, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Nadal spent all of last season with the Pirates' Single-A affiliate, slashing .212/.344/.377 with 39 RBI across 318 plate appearances. The 21-year-old outfielder could potentially reach Double-A in his first season in the Royals organization, but he is still very far away from his major-league debut.