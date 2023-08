Figueroa was traded from the Dodgers to the Royals on Aug. 1 along with Devin Mann in exchange for Ryan Yarbrough.

Mann was the big-league ready depth piece in the deal, while Figueroa was the lower-level flyer. Figueroa, who turns 20 in September, is batting .267/.398/.419 with three home runs and six steals in 35 games in the Arizona Complex League.