The Royals signed Lamet to a minor-league contract Friday.

Lamet had remained a free agent since opting out of his minor-league contract with the Dodgers back in early June, but he's finally latched on with another organization. The veteran right-hander had been pitching mostly as a starter with Triple-A Oklahoma City, but it's not clear whether the Royals are planning on a starting or relief role for Lamet at Triple-A Omaha.