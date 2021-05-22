Tapia was traded from the Mariners to the Royals in exchange for cash considerations Saturday.
Tapia was designated for assignment Monday. The 29-year-old's major-league resume to date consists of just seven relief appearances over the last two years. He'll head to Triple-A Omaha for now.
