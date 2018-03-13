Royals' Donnie Dewees: Headed to minor-league camp
Dewees was sent down to minor-league spring training Monday, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.
Dewees had a solid spring training as he went 7-for-18 with two RBI and one stolen base in 13 games. He continues to impress with both his bat and his speed and will look to build on this performance in the minors. He'll likely start the year at Double-A Northwest Arkansas.
