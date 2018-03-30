Butera went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in Thursday's loss to the White Sox.

It was a decent start to Butera's run as the Royals' primary catcher while Salvador Perez (knee) is on the shelf. He didn't strike out in any of his four at-bats and he got on base twice. Butera is far from a flashy option, but he could be a serviceable stopgap in AL-only or two-catcher formats.