Royals' Drew Butera: Day off Wednesday
Butera is not in the lineup against the Mariners on Wednesday, 610 Sports Radio - Kansas City reports.
Butera will receive a breather after going 1-for-6 with two RBI and four strikeouts during the opening two games of this series. In his place, Cameron Gallagher draws the start behind the dish, while batting ninth in the order.
