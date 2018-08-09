Butera went 1-for-3 with three RBI in Wednesday's win over the Cubs.

Butera opened up the scoring with a two-run, bases-loaded double in the second inning, then later plated another on a sacrifice fly. The 34-year-old has started four of the club's last five games -- two at catcher and two at first base -- but he likely won't see regular playing time down the stretch backing up one of the premiere backstops in the league in Salvador Perez.