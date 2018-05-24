Royals' Drew Butera: Drives in two
Butera went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Wednesday's win over the Cardinals.
Butera came through with a clutch, two-run single with the bases loaded to drive in the winning runs in the tenth inning. The 34-year-old will continue to play only sparingly though, as he backs up one of the more reliable catchers in the league in Salvador Perez.
