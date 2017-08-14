Butera went 4-for-5 with two runs scored Sunday against the White Sox.

All four of Butera's hits were singles, but this performance was nonetheless able to raise his average from .245 to .270. The drop-off in power from regular catcher Salvador Perez (oblique) to Butera has been very noticeable, as the former had produced 42 extra-base hits in 391 plate appearances while the latter has just six in 125 plate appearances. Unfortunately for Kansas City, Perez looks to be at least a few more days from returning.