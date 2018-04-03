Royals' Drew Butera: Gets day off Tuesday
Butera is out of the lineup Tuesday against the White Sox.
Butera will get his first day off of the season after starting behind the plate in each of the Royals' first three contests. Backup Cameron Gallagher will step in at catcher and bat ninth for Kansas City.
