Royals' Drew Butera: Gets day off Wednesday
Butera is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Cardinals, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.
As expected, Butera has taken over as the Royals' primary catcher following Salvador Perez's (oblique) placement on the disabled list, picking up starts in three of the previous four contests. With Perez facing an uncertain timetable for a return, it looks like Butera will enjoy some stability in the regular role, though he'll still be rested a couple times per week like most other top backstops around the league. Cam Gallagher will catch for Royals starter Trevor Cahill on Wednesday.
