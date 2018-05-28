Royals' Drew Butera: Hits solo home run
Butera went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against the Rangers.
Butera took advantage of a rare starting opportunity by hitting his first home run of the season in the second inning off left-hander Cole Hamels. He has shown very little at the plate through 72 at-bats this season, as he entered Sunday's start with just a .278 slugging percentage.
