Butera is not in the starting lineup Sunday at home against Cleveland.

Cam Gallagher will step in behind the plate for Sunday's contest. Butera has started eight of the team's last nine games, playing in place of Salvador Perez (oblique). The latter is slated to return Tuesday or Wednesday, so Butera's run of relevance is coming to an end.

