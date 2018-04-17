Butera is out of the lineup for the first game of the Royals' doubleheader against the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

With the teams playing a doubleheader, it's likely that Butera and Cameron Gallagher will each start one game behind the plate. With Salvador Perez (knee) nearing a return from the disabled list, Butera's brief window of playing time is about to come to an end. He's done very little to stake a claim for more time, hitting .185 in nine games, though that was to be expected, as he owns a career .202 batting average over parts of nine seasons.