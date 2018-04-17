Royals' Drew Butera: Not starting Tuesday
Butera is out of the lineup for the first game of the Royals' doubleheader against the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
With the teams playing a doubleheader, it's likely that Butera and Cameron Gallagher will each start one game behind the plate. With Salvador Perez (knee) nearing a return from the disabled list, Butera's brief window of playing time is about to come to an end. He's done very little to stake a claim for more time, hitting .185 in nine games, though that was to be expected, as he owns a career .202 batting average over parts of nine seasons.
