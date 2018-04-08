Butera is out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians.

It appears to be a standard rest day for Butera after he was behind the plate for the first two games of the series, going 1-for-5 with a walk. With Butera sitting out, Cameron Gallagher will step in behind the plate, serving as the batterymate for Jason Hammel.

