Butera is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Brewers, 610 Sports Radio reports.

Butera had been starting semi-regularly to start the season, but he'll move back into a bench role with Salvador Perez back from the disabled list. The 34-year-old can be dropped in nearly every league now given how frequently Perez suits up behind the plate.

