Butera will start at catcher and bat ninth in the first game of a doubleheader Sunday against the Mariners, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Butera will presumably sit out the nightcap while the newly recalled Cam Gallagher makes his major-league debut, but Butera should be in store for regular duty behind the plate following the placement of Salvador Perez (oblique) on the disabled list earlier Sunday. That might be enough to put Butera on the radar in AL-only formats, but the backstop won't warrant investment in most other formats in light of his underwhelming career line (.203/.257/.302 over 1,086 plate appearances).