Royals' Drew Butera: Sits first game of doubleheader
Butera is not in the lineup for the first game of the doubleheader against the Tigers on Friday, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.
Cameron Gallagher will start behind the dish in Butera's place. The two will likely split catching duties Friday, each starting one game. With Salvador Perez nearing a return from his knee injury, one of the two catchers is likely to be sent down soon, but Butera's job is presumably the safe one, as he's been the Royals' backup catcher for two and a half years.
