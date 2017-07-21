Butera is starting behind the plate and hitting ninth Friday against the White Sox.

The reserve catcher has started just two of the team's last 14 games, but he'll give Salvador Perez a break from backstop duties Friday (Perez will DH). Butera is hitting just .227 through 75 at-bats this season.

