Butera is 5-for-23 with one home run and three RBI through 11 spring training games, and figures to start the year as Kansas City's backup catcher.

This comes as no surprise, seeing as Butera has been in the same role for the last two seasons. He struggled at the plate in 2017, hitting .227 with just eight extra-base hits and 14 RBI in 163 at-bats. Don't expect to see Butera in the starting lineup unless Salvador Perez suffers an injury or needs a day off.