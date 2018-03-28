Butera is set to open the season as the Royals' primary catcher following an injury to starter Salvador Perez (knee), Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.

Perez, who suffered a Grade 2 MCL tear after he slipped while lifting a suitcase, is expected to remain sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks, leaving Butera to handle the bulk of catching duties for at least the first month of the season. The 34-year-old doesn't offer much offensively, and given he'll be hitting at the bottom of a weak Royals lineup, there are likely better streaming options available. He owns a career .203/.258/.319 slash line, though has hit a more respectable .252/.303/.388 over the previous two seasons (130 games). Butera is expected to start at catcher and hit ninth for Thursday's Opening Day matchup against the White Sox.