Royals' Drew Butera: Will open season as starter
Butera is set to open the season as the Royals' primary catcher following an injury to starter Salvador Perez (knee), Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.
Perez, who suffered a Grade 2 MCL tear after he slipped while lifting a suitcase, is expected to remain sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks, leaving Butera to handle the bulk of catching duties for at least the first month of the season. The 34-year-old doesn't offer much offensively, and given he'll be hitting at the bottom of a weak Royals lineup, there are likely better streaming options available. He owns a career .203/.258/.319 slash line, though has hit a more respectable .252/.303/.388 over the previous two seasons (130 games). Butera is expected to start at catcher and hit ninth for Thursday's Opening Day matchup against the White Sox.
More News
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
Need a replacement hitter for Week 1? Scott White has you covered with 10 possible additions...
-
More sleepers, breakouts, busts
Chris Towers runs through his Sleeper, Breakout and Bust picks before the season kicks off...