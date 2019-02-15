Royals' Drew Storen: Agrees to deal with Royals
Storen (elbow) agreed to a minor-league contract with the Royals on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The deal is pending a physical, a process which can't be taken for granted given that Storen sat out the entirety of 2018 while recovering from Tommy John surgery. The 31-year-old owns a career 3.45 ERA, though he hasn't posted an ERA below 4.45 since 2015. If healthy and effective, he could be an important member of a potentially shaky bullpen.
