Storen (elbow) passed his physical and is ready to compete for a spot on the major-league roster during spring training, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Storen agreed to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training Friday, and the deal was made official after he passed his physical. After undergoing Tommy John surgery in December of 2017, the Royals are pleased to announce that he's received full clearance and won't face any throwing restrictions, per Flanagan.