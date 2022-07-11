The Royals agreed Monday to acquire Waters, right-hander Andrew Hoffmann and infielder CJ Alexander from Atlanta in exchange for the 35th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Just a couple years ago, Waters looked as though he might have a long-term future in the Atlanta outfield once he reached the big leagues, but his prospect star has dimmed while Michael Harris has also passed him up in the organizational hierarchy. Waters has continued to languish during his third tour of Triple-A Gwinnett in 2022, producing a modest .698 OPS while striking out at a 27.1 percent clip. In spite of his limited development over the past few seasons, Waters still boasts plus speed and above-average power, and the move to Kansas City could be what he needs to unlock his potential. Waters will likely report to Triple-A Omaha, but he could be in line to get a look with Kansas City later in 2022, especially if Andrew Benintendi is moved prior to the trade deadline and/or if Kyle Isbel and Edward Olivares underwhelm while sharing right field.