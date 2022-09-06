Waters went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in Monday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Guardians.

Waters hit his first major-league homer off Triston McKenzie in the fifth inning. Entering Monday, Waters had gone 0-for-8 with a walk and three strikeouts across his last three games. He's still seeing fairly regular playing time in right field, though Hunter Dozier and Nate Eaton have also seen some time at that position. Through his first 13 contests, he's slashing .237/.326/.395 with five RBI, six runs scored and three doubles.