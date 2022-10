Waters will start in left field and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Guardians.

He'll be picking up his fourth straight start in the outfield after going 4-for-11 with two home runs and a double over the weekend. As a result of Waters' surge, Edward Olivares has been moved out of the outfield and is seeing more playing time as the Royals' designated hitter, resulting in Hunter Dozier being squeezed out of the lineup more frequently.