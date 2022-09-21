Waters is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

Since he overcame an ankle injury and returned to the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox, Waters will now head to the bench for the second straight game. While holding down a near-everyday role for the better part of the past month, the rookie has slashed .203/.299/.339 in 67 plate appearances. He now looks set to lose playing time with Edward Olivares back from an extended stint on the injured list.