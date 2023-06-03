Waters went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Rockies.
Waters hit his first homer in six games since returning from an oblique injury. The 24-year-old outfielder is batting just .211 (4-for-19) with nine strikeouts and no walks, so it appears he still needs some time to adjust to major-league pitching. For now, it seems like the Royals are happy to let him learn on the fly, though a prolonged slump could see him optioned to Triple-A Omaha. Waters will likely continue to start over Jackie Bradley in center field.
