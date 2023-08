Waters went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 15-2 loss to the Mariners.

While four of the Royals' hits went for extra bases, Waters' blast was the only homer for the team Saturday. He has an extra-base hit in each of his last three games. The outfielder is up to eight long balls, 10 stolen bases, 26 RBI, 32 runs scored, six doubles and five triples while slashing .235/.306/.412 over 72 contests this season.