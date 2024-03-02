Waters could be assigned to Triple-A Omaha if he doesn't win a starting job in spring training, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Waters' development is still important, and consistent at-bats with Omaha would serve him better than acting as a fourth outfield. The addition of Hunter Renfroe took Waters' starting job away, and Kyle Isbel's defense has made him the favorite for center field. If Waters ends up in the minors to begin 2024, Dairon Blanco is projected to be the Royals' fourth outfielder.