Waters went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Yankees.

Waters has hit safely in six of eight games since the All-Star break, going 8-for-29 (.276) with a home run, two triples, two steals and three RBI over that span. The outfielder continues to see an everyday role, and he's starting to earn that playing time with a more consistent bat. He's at a .246/.294/.387 slash line with five steals, four homers, 15 RBI and 19 runs scored through 45 contests overall.