Waters went 0-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a strikeout in Monday's 6-4 win over the White Sox.

Waters wasn't able to get a hit in his major-league debut, but he still made a key contribution. He drew a bases-loaded walk to force in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and the Royals held on for the win. The 23-year-old is expected to cycle throughout the three outfield spots in an extended look in the majors after Nate Eaton was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Monday. Waters slashed .269/.345/.460 with 13 home runs, 18 stolen bases, 35 RBI and 60 runs scored in 82 minor-league games this year between the Atlanta and Kansas City systems before his call-up.