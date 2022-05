Coleman (0-1) took the loss Sunday versus the Yankees. He allowed two runs on two walks and a hit batter without recording an out.

Coleman got into trouble in the seventh inning, and Scott Barlow allowed two inherited runners to score. That was enough for Coleman to take the loss. The right-hander's seven runs allowed this season have all come in his last four appearances, inflating his ERA to 8.59 and his WHIP to 1.77. He may be used in lower-leverage spots until he can get back on track.