Coleman struck out one in a perfect inning during Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Astros, earning a hold.

Since the start of June, Coleman has a 2.77 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 12:7 K:BB across 13 innings, though he's also picked up four of his five holds this year in that span. The right-hander's biggest issue is a high walk rate -- he's posted a 6.5 BB/9 this year, which is a trouble that's followed him from the minors. He's pitched to a decent 3.51 ERA, but a 1.38 WHIP and 36:24 K:BB in 33.1 innings this year are concerning enough to likely keep him stuck in middle relief.