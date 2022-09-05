Coleman (4-1) allowed a hit and struck out one over 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Sunday over the Tigers.

Coleman got the last out of the seventh inning and became the pitcher of record when Bobby Witt put the Royals ahead in the eighth with an RBI double. Since the start of August, Coleman has functioned as an effective setup man. He's allowed two runs on eight hits and five walks while striking out 16 over 14.2 innings, and he's added five holds and two wins in those 14 appearances. He has a 2.54 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 59:34 K:BB with 13 holds and two blown saves through 56.2 innings overall. The right-hander would likely be a secondary option for saves should Scott Barlow be unavailable at any point.