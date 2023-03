Coleman has allowed one earned run on four hits and three walks while striking out six over three innings across three Cactus League appearances.

Coleman was one of the Royals' more effective relievers in 2022, posting a 2.78 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 71:37 K:BB and 16 holds over 68 games. The walk issues are still popping up this spring, and Coleman's 3.87 FIP last year suggests regression could be on the way if he can't improve at limiting baserunners.