Coleman (0-2) allowed two runs on one hit and a hit-by-pitch without recording an out to take the loss Monday versus the Athletics.

Coleman plunked Ryan Noda and then served up a walk-off two-run home run to Brent Rooker in the ninth inning. The right-hander has nine appearances in August, but he's completed an inning in just three of them. He's given up five runs (four earned) over 5.2 frames this month, and a 7:7 K:BB and four hit batsmen indicates unsteady control. Overall, Coleman has an 8.84 ERA, 2.02 WHIP and 21:19 K:BB through 18.1 innings this season.