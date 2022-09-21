Coleman (5-2) gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the win Tuesday over the Twins.

This was Coleman's first appearance since he took a loss Friday versus the Red Sox, and he bounced back well. He worked the seventh inning and ended up in line for the win when Salvador Perez put the Royals ahead with an RBI double. Coleman has been scored upon in only five of his 24 appearances since the All-Star break. He owns a 2.61 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 64:36 K:BB with 14 holds through 62 innings this season.