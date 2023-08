Coleman will serve as the Royals' opener for Friday's game against the Cardinals, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Coleman will be making his first career major-league start Friday, though he will likely only remain in the game for an inning or two before handing things over to Angel Zerpa, who will pitch bulk innings. Coleman hasn't performed very well in the majors this season, accumulating a 10.05 ERA and 2.09 WHIP through 14.1 frames.