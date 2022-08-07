Coleman (3-1) pitched a perfect inning to earn the win Saturday over the Red Sox.
Coleman did his part to keep the game tied in the ninth inning, and he became the pitcher of record when Nick Pratto hit a two-out, walkoff solo home run in the bottom of the frame. Since the start of July, Coleman has allowed four runs (three earned) in 13.2 innings while adding five holds as he continues to work his way into a higher-leverage role. For the season, he owns a 2.80 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 44:31 K:BB in addition to nine holds through 45 innings.