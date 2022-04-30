Coleman allowed four runs on three hits and a walk with one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 12-2 loss to the Yankees.

Coleman was tasked with the seventh inning in a 3-2 game, but he didn't do so well. He allowed an RBI single to DJ LeMahieu and a three-run home run to Aaron Judge before Amir Garrett entered the game. Coleman had pitched reasonably well before Friday's messy outing, so it's safe to consider this simply was a bad outing. He's posted a 6.14 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB with one hold in nine appearances across 7.1 innings.