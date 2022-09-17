Coleman (4-2) allowed two runs on two walks in one-third of an inning, taking the loss Friday versus the Red Sox.

Coleman walked two of the first three batters in the eighth inning, and closer Scott Barlow allowed both of those runners to score. Coleman's only other loss this year came back on May 1. He saw a 9.1-inning scoreless streak snapped with the sloppy outing Friday, which also lifted his ERA to 2.66 with a 1.25 WHIP and 63:36 K:BB through 61 innings this year. He's added 13 holds and two blown saves while emerging as a setup man for the Royals, though their poor play has offered him few chances to pitch with a lead.