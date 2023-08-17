Coleman (0-1) allowed an unearned run on a hit and a walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Mariners.

Coleman loaded the bases with an error, a hit and a walk, and then yielded a sacrifice fly. The Mariners held the lead the rest of the way, sticking Coleman with his first loss in 21 major-league appearances this year. He's avoided taking more defeats simply because the Royals are often already behind when he pitches. For the year, he's managed an awful 8.31 ERA, 2.02 WHIP and 20:18 K:BB through 17.1 innings, though he's also managed to earn four holds. Coleman could still see some high-leverage work, as the Royals' bullpen has been a weakness from top to bottom all year.