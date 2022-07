Coleman is unable to travel to Canada for the four-game series in Toronto this weekend due to his vaccination status, so he'll be placed on the restricted list Wednesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The Royals have 10 players heading to the restricted list for their weekend series, but Coleman is the team's only reliever that is expected to be unavailable due to being unvaccinated. The team will likely call up some relievers to serve as bullpen depth ahead of the All-Star break.