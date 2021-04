Herrera was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Royals on Saturday in exchange for outfielder Nick Heath, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Herrera began his minor-league career as a catcher and infielder but worked as a right-handed pitcher in 2019. He struck out 38 batters in 23.2 innings across 22 relief appearances in the lower levels of the minors in 2019 and should now serve as organizational depth for the Royals.