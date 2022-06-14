Herrera (undisclosed) was activated from Single-A Columbia's 7-day injured list Friday and made his debut for the affiliate Saturday, striking out three over two scoreless innings while allowing no hits and two walks.

Herrera was cleared to join Columbia after he made a one-appearance rehab assignment with the Royals' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate earlier last week. The 22-year-old has since been moved to the Royals' development list, so he's without a timeline for making his next appearance for Columbia.