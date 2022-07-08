site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Edward Olivares: Breather Friday
Olivares is not in the starting lineup for Friday's contest against the Guardians.
Olivares will get a breather after he produced a 2-for-4 effort with two runs scored in Thursday's loss to the Astros. Kyle Isbel will get the start in right field and bat seventh Friday.
