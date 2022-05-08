Olivares was removed in the top of the third inning in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Orioles with an apparent injury, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. He went 1-for-2 with an RBI prior to exiting the contest.

Olivares was pulled from the game shortly after he was visited by a trainer at first base following his RBI single. Michael Taylor came off the bench to pinch-run for Oilvares, who can be viewed as day-to-day until the Royals provide an update on the nature and extent of his injury. Even if his injury is deemed minor, Olivares is unlikely to return to the lineup for the second game of the doubleheader Sunday.