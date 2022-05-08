The Royals announced that Olivares' departure from the first game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Orioles was due to a right quadriceps strain.

He went 1-for-2 with an RBI single before leaving, with the injury in question appearing to occur while he ran to first on his base hit. The quad strain will likely keep Olivares out for the second game of Sunday's twin bill and could force him to the injured list, depending on the severity of the strain. For now, fantasy managers should view Olivares as day-to-day.